Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 362.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Sunnova Energy International worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

