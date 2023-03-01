Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 371,939 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. CWM LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $789.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

