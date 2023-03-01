Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 2.66% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

