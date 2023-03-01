Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 160.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

SNA opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

