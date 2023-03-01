Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 923.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 48.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $529,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 9.2% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 124,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 19.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVRI. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Everi Trading Up 0.8 %

About Everi

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.