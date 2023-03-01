CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases Dividend to $10.50 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 10.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77.

CVR Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE UAN opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

