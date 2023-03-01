ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 25,136,917 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
