ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 25,136,917 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.