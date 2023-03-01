ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $21.77

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $22.48. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 25,136,917 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

