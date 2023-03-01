Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 568,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.61 per share, with a total value of $42,997,970.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,785,670.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 84.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $223,000.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.