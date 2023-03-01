Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
NYSE:HHC opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.
Insider Activity at Howard Hughes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth $279,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 84.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 9.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $223,000.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Autozone Or Advance You’ve Got A Winner With Auto Parts
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.