Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $370.77 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Compound has a market capitalization of $370.77 million and $26.05 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $51.02 or 0.00215161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.25352602 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $24,162,305.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

