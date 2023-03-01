First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 120,354 shares.The stock last traded at $31.49 and had previously closed at $31.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.51%. Equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Stories

