Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus stock opened at C$21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.25.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enerplus

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.