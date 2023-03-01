Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 870 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 14.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,173.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,969.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4,527.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $37,651,821. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

