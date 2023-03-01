Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.7 %

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,635 shares of company stock valued at $14,305,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

