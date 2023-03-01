CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,885 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CBIZ worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBZ opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

