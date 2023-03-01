Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.