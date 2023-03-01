Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,510 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.
Insider Activity
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.7 %
MOH stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
