Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Plexus worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $74.53 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.