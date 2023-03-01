Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,535 shares of company stock worth $3,159,208. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on POWI. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading

