Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,250 shares of company stock worth $12,171,810 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,776.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

