CEEK VR Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.43 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $85.43 million and $6.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00218906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.60 or 0.99984751 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10586495 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,907,780.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

