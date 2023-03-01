Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $39.73 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $39.73 million and approximately $660,478.96 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00186723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

