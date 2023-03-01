Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68,041.16

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $68,041.16 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00186723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

