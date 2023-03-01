Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

