Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million to $915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.86 million. Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.65 EPS.
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.
In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
