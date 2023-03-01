Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million to $915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.86 million. Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64 to $0.65 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $173.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $335,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,216,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

