Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.
Wendy’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.