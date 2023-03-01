Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

