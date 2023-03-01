Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

