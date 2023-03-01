Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Tops $75.94 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.94 million and $779,777.97 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

