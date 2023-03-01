Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $283,987.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,712.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00410062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00089527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00636266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00564256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00175286 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,105,924 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

