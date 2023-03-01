Terran Coin One Day Volume Reaches $5.02 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $5.02 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

