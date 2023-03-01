MinePlex (PLEX) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $51.00 million and $3.78 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,848,021 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

