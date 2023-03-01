Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $146.43 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.80 or 0.06961810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00074690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

