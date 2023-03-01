SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0801 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $17,231.15 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00030975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00218906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.60 or 0.99984751 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.07965851 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,092.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.