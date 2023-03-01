Mirror Protocol Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and $3.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00420391 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.28417024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

