Energi Reaches One Day Volume of $166,452.32 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $166,452.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00074690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,049,704 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

