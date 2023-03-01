Royal Bank of Canada Has $73.07 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of DTE Energy worth $73,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 475,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,710,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 115,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.