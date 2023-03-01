Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Humana were worth $80,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $353,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 313.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.95 and a 200-day moving average of $507.95. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

