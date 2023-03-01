Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,105 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Corning worth $78,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

