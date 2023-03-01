Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,429 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

