The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

