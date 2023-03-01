1,630 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $416.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,371,390. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

