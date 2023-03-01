Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PRGO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.33%.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563,668 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Perrigo by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 631,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,929 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

