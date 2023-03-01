National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.