Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 68.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.97.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

