Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 56.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Global Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

GLP stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.572 dividend. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

GLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $269,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

