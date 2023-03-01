TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.38-2.71 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $88.48.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

