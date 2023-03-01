Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.60 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.97.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.82. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472,089 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

