Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.30–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

Harsco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. Harsco has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth $6,832,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 892,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3,961.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 420,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 127.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 598,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.