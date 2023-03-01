NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NewtekOne also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$2.00 EPS.

NewtekOne Trading Down 20.6 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $376.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

