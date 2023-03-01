Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

LINC stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

