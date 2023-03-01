Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up to $82.60

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.60, but opened at $85.30. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $84.19, with a volume of 59,376 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,773 shares of company stock worth $9,879,803 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

