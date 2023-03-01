Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.99

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 165645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.